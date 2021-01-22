MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Board of Education will gather for a special called meeting Monday to officially accept board chair Chris Taylor's resignation.
During a regularly scheduled meeting Thursday night, Taylor announced he's stepping down from the board, leaving after winning his bid for reelection in November.
During that meeting, the board voted to make vice chair Melanie Burkeen the next board chair, and to make board member Kelly Walker the next vice chair. But, the board still has an empty seat to fill.
The school board will fill that vacancy through its appointment process. The appointment must be made with a majority vote from the remaining four members within 60 days.
In the next 30 days, the board will solicit applications. Then, members will discuss the applicants in closed sessions that could include interviews. The appointment will take place in an open session.
If the board fails to appoint someone within 60 days, the Kentucky commissioner of education will make the appointment.