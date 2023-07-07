PADUCAH— Blood pressure testing, balance screenings, Medicare patrol information, depression screenings, these are a few tests you can expect if you attend the Paducah/McCracken County Center's health fair on Friday.
The health fair is being hosted by the McCracken County Extension Center on New Holt Road in Paducah.
The fair begins at 8:30 am and ends at 11:30 am. A senior is anyone from the age 55 and older.
"My version of a senior at the drive thru would be 55 and older you know we're not going to turn anyone away. If somebody wants to come and be screened, we'll screen them you know and they can walk through the door feeling better about themselves and not having a little bit of knowledge about what could possibly could be going on," said Rhoni Lowery, Retired Senior Volunteer Program Project Director at the Paducah/McCracken County Senior Center.
The event is free for seniors. Lowery said they are expecting a big turnout.
"Better than a hundred, I know that's basically what we had when we had our winter, so I do expect quite a bit more and it's not you know you can come and go. It's a come and go and it's not a come and stay. If you don't want to stay, don't stay, but we'll, but we'll be doing drawings just about every thirty minutes, and there's a lot to give away," said Lowery.
This is only their second health fair since COVID-19. In January, the senior center had its first health fair with around 100 participants.
There will be more than 30 exhibitors set up ready to serve the seniors. The two most popular exhibitors are normally the blood pressure testing and the sugar testing.