FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — Democratic Senate candidate Amy McGrath has jumped into the turmoil over Breonna Taylor's death in Kentucky.
McGrath on Friday called on Kentucky's attorney general to either release details from his investigation or turn the case over to someone else.
McGrath notes that 100 days have elapsed since Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron took over the investigation.
Today marks 100 days since the KY AG took on the Breonna Taylor case and still no final report. Release the findings or hand it over to an independent counsel who can ensure a fair and timely process.— Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) August 21, 2020
Cameron is a protege of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, McGrath's opponent in November.
Cameron replied that McGrath should “stop disrespecting” investigators working on the case. He says he's committed to a “thorough and complete" investigation.
My statement regarding today's comments from Amy McGrath: pic.twitter.com/DsZzSkVQng— Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) August 21, 2020