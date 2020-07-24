PADUCAH — Senate Candidate Amy McGrath on Friday made her first campaign stop in Paducah since winning the Democratic primary in June. The former Marine toured the Seamen's Church Institute and met with Rev. Kempton D. Baldridge.
During a question and answer session, McGrath covered many topics, including the ongoing national fight against COVID-19. McGrath says she supports states getting financial help from the federal government in the next stimulus package.
"Kentucky is dealing with coronavirus just like everybody else. The tax income base has gone down, but we need to keep these public services available. We still need social workers. We still need school teachers," says McGrath.
McGrath accused her opponent, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of not doing enough for states and government entities.
"We're all talking about going back to school. There's a billion dollars sitting on his desk for Kentucky schools right now," claims McGrath.
McGrath narrowly defeated her Democratic opponent, State Rep. Charles Booker, in the June primary. McGrath now has the task of unifying her and Booker's supporters.
"Mr. Booker and his supporters, they brought amazing energy. People came out in amazing numbers in the primary. And you know what that tells me? It tells me people are fired up," McGrath said, "My message to anyone who voted in this primary, whether they voted for me or voted for someone else, is I hear you. I want change, too."
McGrath was also asked about the recent unrest and violence taking place in several major U.S. cities, like Portland, Oregon. She criticized the federal government for sending in federal agents to Portland, and called the situation a peaceful protest, despite reports from Portland police of a riot that broke out in the city just last night.
"What's happening in Portland is peaceful protesting, and unfortunately we have federal agents sent in that, from what I can tell, you know, are tear gassing peaceful protesters," McGrath said, "Protests should always be peaceful and if there is any, I certainly do not condone any kind of destruction of property or anything like that."
McGrath says moving forward, her goal between now and November is traveling across the state and listening to voters.
"I've been around Paducah today talking to leaders, talking to people, you know, finding out what is, what's on their mind, how are we all dealing with the coronavirus, what it is you want from a senator, what it is you need from the leaders in Washington right now," McGrath said.