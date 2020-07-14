Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's challenger in the upcoming general election, democratic candidate Amy McGrath, said Tuesday that McConnell's priorities don't include supporting his constituents.
Speaking with MSNBC, McGrath was asked what she would tell an undecided voter in Paducah, Kentucky, is the single biggest reason her opponent should be defeated. Here's what she said.
"We are in a pandemic of epic proportions here, and we don't have leaders that are prioritizing everyday people. And I would tell you we need that more than ever. This is a national security crisis, an economic crisis. We gotta' have good, solid leaders for the future who have operated in the 21st century. Mitch McConnell has operated in Washington, D.C., for far too long, and look at where it's gotten us," McGrath said.
McGrath added that she wants to do what is right for the state, no matter the party in question.