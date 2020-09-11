MURRAY, KY — Democratic Senate candidate Amy McGrath will visit Murray State University on Saturday. McGrath's campaign says she will be urging students to register to vote to make their voices heard in November.
McGrath plans to be at the Higgins House at 2 p.m. Saturday. That's at 712 Main St.
The candidate will also visit Morehead State university, Eastern Kentucky University and Western Kentucky University on Saturday. All four visits will be voter registration events, the McGrath campaign says.
In a news release about the voter registration tour, McGrath said there has never been a more important time for young people to register.
The deadline to register to vote in Kentucky is Oct. 5. Visit govoteky.com to register to vote through Kentucky's online portal, check your registration status, request an absentee ballot and more.
McGrath is running against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.