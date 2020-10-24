HARDIN, KY-- We're less than two weeks away from Election Day, candidates across party lines are wrapping up their campaigns.
Kentucky Democratic Senate Candidate Amy McGrath visited supporters in Hardin County Saturday evening.
McGrath's supporters gathered at the Kenlake State Park Amphitheater, bundled up in their coats and blankets.
They listened to democratic state representative candidates Pam Dossett and Shannon Davis-Roberts first.
McGrath arrived shortly after with one of her sons, to discuss her plans if elected for senate.
"I'm trying to go around the state and I'm saying, 'Look we got ten days, I want you to know a little bit about what I stand for,'" said McGrath.
McGrath said she is focusing on getting people to vote ahead of Election Day.
"Every single county has at least one voting location and there's no reason to wait," said McGrath.
"This is such an important election and the most important election of our lifetime and look, Mitch McConnell has been around for 36 years, how we doing?"
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, her challenger is still leading in the polls.
He spoke at the Senate Emergency Session Saturday to advocate for the confirmation of Judge Amy Comey Barrett as Supreme Court Justice.
"Democrats want President Trump to keep repeating that the election will be legitimate regardless of whether he wins," said McConnell.
"But here in the Senate, the very same people are saying that our vote on Monday will only be valid if they like the outcome."
McGrath said McConnell is focusing on the wrong things.
"Here's the thing right now, the Senate should be working on this[referring to mask in hand], should be working on coronavirus aid, not on ramming through a supreme court nominee," said McGrath.
Both candidates will continue to speak our ahead of Election Day, hoping for your vote in this year's election.
The last day to vote early in Kentucky is November 2.