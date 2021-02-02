McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Public Schools says a McCracken County High School student has been selected as a finalist for the SC Johnson Professional Happy Hands Contest.
Celia McDowell is one of five finalists in grades 6th through 12th, the school district posted on their Facebook page.
Public voting is open now until Feb. 28 at the SC Johnson Happy Hands webpage (click here!). Each person can vote once a day!
The winning student will receive $300, and their school would get $1,00 and up to 1,000 manual dispensers for the school.
Winners will be announced April 1st.