MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky 726/McKendree Church Road in western McCracken County is back open to traffic Thursday night after it was blocked by a truck hauling an oversized load that ran off the road between KY 286 and U.S. 62.
The spot where the vehicle ran off the road is along the section of McKendree Church Road serving as a marked detour while a section of KY 286 is closed for reconstruction at the U.S. 62 Y intersection.
KYTC says the truck was hauling a large section of a piece of construction equipment. A recovery crew was on site for a few hours, and an additional wrecker was brought in later to remove the vehicle from the road. Then, a transportation cabinet crew repaired damaged to the shoulder of the road and the pavement.
The road was able to be reopened to traffic around 10 p.m.