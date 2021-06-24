PADUCAH-- Buying lemonade and getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
That's what the McNabb Elementary Family Resource Center coordinators originally planned. But, the vaccine clinic had to be cancelled because there was not enough interest from parents.
Staff told Local 6 only two parents signed up so the health department decided to cancel the clinic. Despite this, the family resource coordinator said they're still glad to see long lines of people in the community coming out to support and leaving tips.
Kids also got the chance to be mini entrepreneurs workings shifts as cashiers, serving the lemonade, and promoting the stand with signs near the road.
The Family Resource Coordinators said these funds help families in need with programs like utility assistance, and help schools pay for school supplies. The kids had fun and took pride in their work.
As far as vaccinations go, a CDC report shows young adults are less likely to get vaccinated, which is the next age group help officials hope to target.
The Family Resource Coordinator said the pandemic has highlighted the need for their programs. The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. partnered with the school to teach the students about entrepreneurship.