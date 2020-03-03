PADUCAH — For weeks, Local 6 has been preparing you for the upcoming census.
The Census Bureau is getting help from schools to let you know why your count matters. McNabb Elementary in Paducah is teaching students why the census is important.
Social Studies Teacher Vickie Martin is teaching a fourth-grade class about the census.
"Fire department, all of these things are funded through money that's collected because of the amount of people who live in our state," Martin says.
Students are comparing the population of Kentucky to Florida. They're making graphs, charts, and answering questions along the way.
"Earlier that they learn the things that are important and how things are provided for us makes it easier for them as they grow up," Martin says. "And it also helps them to take it home and maybe to teach to an adult who might not understand the facts."
The lesson doesn't just end in the classroom. Each student will get a newsletter to take home to their parents, telling them about the importance of the census and how they can fill it out.
Principal Teresa Spann says the Census Bureau reached out to their elementary school because kids are often under-counted in the census. Spann says she's glad kids are learning these lessons now to help them in their future.
"It's important for the students to understand that they count," Spann says. "And then I'm hoping that that will spill over into their lives later on into voting, so they will understand that their vote does matter as well."
Martin is hopeful that her students will take this lesson home and make sure their parents fill out the census.
In less than two weeks, you can start filing out the census. Principal Spann says she also wants parents to know you can fill it out online. And if you don't have internet access, you can fill it out at the McCracken County Public Library.