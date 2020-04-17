PADUCAH — Like every student in our area, staying at home is the new normal. Teachers at McNabb Elementary decided to break that monotony by saying hi to their students — not so up close, but definitely personal.
"Today we are getting out to parade in our neighborhoods so we can visit our students. We miss them so very much," McNabb Principal Teresa Spann said. "These kids are our family. They're the reason why many of us breathe each and every day, so we just want to make sure that they’re doing OK, and let them know that we’re doing OK and the world's OK. Everything is all right.”
It was a message the students and parents appreciated.
"They’re spending their time to see us, and coming out of their way to do this for us," fourth-grader Ricky Garnett said.
"It shows that they care about their students," one mom said.
"I like seeing my teachers again," a little girl shared.
Savanah Adams, a McNabb mom, said: "You want to protect your kids, and you can’t really do that while they’re at school. And you want to know that they’re with someone that actually cares. That shows a lot, what they’ve done today. It really does."
Kids lined the street with smiles and waves, but there was one sign that caught our eye. A parent held up a poster that read: "McNabb you are the village and I need you! I need a break!"