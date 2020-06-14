HICKMAN, KY — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed temporarily because of a mechanical issue, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri. The closure began Sunday evening, and KYTC spokesman Keith Todd says it's expected to be out of service at least part of the day Monday.
In a news release, Todd says a mechanic is expected to be at the ferry site first thing Monday morning to start repairing the issue. "Captain Jeremy Newsom is optimistic that repairs can be completed sometime during the day on Monday," the release says.
Todd says the ferry will try to provide timely notice when service can resume.