ANDERSONVILLE, GA (WALB) — A U.S. Army soldier — declared missing for nearly 73 years — was given a proper burial on this Memorial Day.
A hearse carrying the remains of Cpl. Luther Story of Americus, Georgia, rolled slowly through town as onlookers paid their respects.
Story was killed in action during the Korean War in 1950.
He was just 19 years old and an American hero who made the ultimate sacrifice for his country. A year later, Story was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.
Now, decades later, his remains were recently identified and returned to his hometown.
Monday afternoon, Story was given full military honors during a funeral service at Andersonville National Cemetery where he will be interred.
In remarks, an adjutant general said that the corporal leaves a legacy that every American must honor and uphold.
"Today we celebrate the life of an American hero, a medal of honor recipient, Corporal Luther H. Story. Having this service on Memorial Day is special and offers a lesson to every American. This country is the lighthouse for freedom in the world because of American service members like Corporal Luther Story,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden, Georgia National Guard adjutant general.
"Today is a physical demonstration that America never forgets our heroes,” Carden said.