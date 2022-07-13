BENTON, KY — Mediacom communications, which serves a 20-county area in Kentucky, announced in a release they're offering eligible customers free-internet service by pairing their Connect-2-Complete Plus program with the federal Affordable Connectivity Program.
According to the release, Mediacom is providing 100Mbs internet to eligible customers for $30 per month. They say they chose that price because the federal Affordable Connectivity Program provides a monthly credit of $30 to qualifying households. When both programs overlap, customers can receive free internet.
Mediacom Operations director Joe DiJulio stressed the importance of internet access in the statement, saying:
DiJulio explained he wants more people to be able to participate in the program, and he's working with local nonprofit organizations to share information about the service.
Community members must confirm their eligibility in order to enroll in the program. More information can be found here or by calling 855-330-6918.