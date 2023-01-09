PADUCAH — It's not here yet, but it's on the way. A new strain of the COVID-19 omicron variant is sweeping across the Northeast.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the subvariant XBB.1.5 is the most prevalent in the country. That's why local doctors and medical professionals are working to measure the impact it could have on our area. The Purchase District Health Department says the subvariant is spreading faster than ever seen before.
"Well, it is a very fast moving variant. You know, the speed of someone that's spreading this more so that we've seen with some of the other variants. So that is a concern," Purchase District Health Department Director Kent Koster says.
The CDC says case numbers for this variant are rising each week. The agency says 75% of those cases are in the Northeast.
"This is one of the omicron variants, and it's really a combination of two variants that we've seen previously. So, we are seeing more common occurrence of that virus across the country, that variant, and beginning to see some of it here in the state of Kentucky," Baptist Health Paducah Chief Medical Officer Brad Housman says.
The rapid spread has medical professionals at Baptist Health Paducah preparing for a similar takeover.
"Thankfully, what we've seen so far is, despite the fact that it seems to be much more transmissible — so it's easier than ever to spread this particular variant — it still doesn't seem to be particularly virulent or causing more people to have to be admitted to the hospital," says Housman.
With case numbers rising and fast, physicians recommend taking the proper precautions.
"All things old are new again. Our recommendations are all still the same. That's considering masking if and when it's appropriate for you, hand washing," Housman says.
Baptist Health Paducah also encourages folks to check in with their primary care doctors and learn about different COVID-19 vaccination options. Housman says now is not the time to get comfortable.
"I think we're all a little too comfortable with COVID at this point, and we don't think about these things necessarily. But certainly, if you or your family members have things that put you at risk from contracting COVID, you need to be more careful over the next month or so," he says.