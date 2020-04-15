PADUCAH — Medical students have been volunteering at River's Bend Nursing Home in Lyon County to help take care of residents. Meredith Doughty volunteers for the morning shift at the nursing home. She says her time at River's Bend has been nothing short of an honor.
"I think it's really going to change how I go through medicine, and how I work with them as a team, again, to treat my patients and hopefully to pull them through," Doughty said.
Afternoon shift volunteers Heather McGuire and Amanda Meier said they think it's an experience they'll look back on for the rest of their lives.
"Having that attitude of: I'm here. It's going to work out. We're in this together. We can do this, and not panic," McGuire said. "It will really go a long way — and not only for the people who are giving care, but for those other staff members around them."
Meier enjoyed connecting with the residents they took care of.
"It's just nice to be able to talk about, you know, we talk about wrestling with one of the residents, because he watches it all the time. It's just so pure, and it's so nice in a world right now that's a bit chaotic," Meier said.
Doughty wants people to understand why they chose to help people with COVID-19.
"I was even asked, 'How do you go somewhere where it's positive? Like, you know the disease is there. How do you just do that?' My response to that is how do firefighters run into a burning house? How do police officers respond to an active shooter? You do it because you want to save lives," Doughty said.
These volunteers and other health care providers are working to save lives at a time when we're all #TeamKentucky.