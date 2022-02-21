According to WAVE 3 News, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has officially disqualified the late Medina Spirit as the winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby.
Additionally, the commission suspended the horses owner, Bob Baffert, from racing in Kentucky for 90 days starting March 8.
Baffert has been fined $7,500 and will forfeit all purse money won with Medina Spirit.
The horse won the Kentucky Derby on May 1, 2021. Days later the horse's trainer announced it had tested positive for betamethasone, an anti-inflammatory that is prohibited in Kentucky on race day.