LOUISVILLE, KY — The votes are counted and a gray seal pup at the Louisville Zoo now has a name!
The Louisville Zoo says the winning name of the "Help Us Name the Seal Pup" vote is "Finsbay!"
Zoo keepers at Glacier Run had three names for the male gray seal pup born in December — Finsbay, Oban and NOAA.
The winning name was presented by Tracy Unger, who's been a zoo keeper at the Zoo for 10 years. “It made sense to choose something meaningful to the species and this town is known for harbor and gray seals,” said Unger. “I am so excited that it won! Thank You for your votes! Now, we can call him by his name as we begin his training.”
The Zoo says Finsbay fans can keep up with the pup's journey by watching the Zoo's Saturday Seal "Pup-dates" sponsored by T-Mobile on the Zoo's website and social media channels. You can also visit LouisvilleZoo.org/sealpup for more information about Finsbay.
About the name Finsbay
Glacier Run keeper Tracy Unger added this name to the vote list and says she based her recommendation on the fact that the natural habitat for gray seals includes the coasts of the Northern Atlantic Ocean including Scotland.
Unger says a group of islands called the Outer Hebrides sits off the western coast of Scotland, and within the group of islands is a town called Finsbay.
Finsbay is known for its trout, arctic char, sea trout, and salmon fishing which, Unger says makes is a logical stopping point for harbor and gray seals.
The zoo keeper says seals can be seen basking there any time of the year and return to land to molt near Finsbay in February through April. Finsbay is located south of the island Rona, which is the origin of the Louisville Zoo's seal Rona's name.
Gray seals at The Louisville Zoo
The Zoo says the seal pregnancy was a planned part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan for gray seals. The Zoo says breeding plans work to maintain the genetic diversity of managed animal populations.
The Zoo says it has a history with the gray seal series. Eight seal pups have been born at the Zoo, with a set of twin seal pups born in 1979 being the first documented in a managed system like a zoo.