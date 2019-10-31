PADUCAH — He may be retired, but there are few people who are busier than Robert Worden. And come Veterans Day, he'll take on a new role: master of ceremonies for the expanded Veterans Day celebration in Paducah.
Worden, a Vietnam veteran, is very involved in the community. For the past seven years, he has been the state service officer for Miles Meredith Chapter No. 7 of Disabled American Veterans (DAV) in Paducah. Worden said each year, he helps about 1,000 veterans and their family members get important benefits.
"As a disabled American veteran, I represent people like myself in trying to obtain benefits from the VA, which can be housing benefits or educational benefits or benefits for disabilities," Worden explained. "What I try to do is get them into VA health care. Believe it or not, not every veteran automatically qualifies for VA health care through the VA. That's a misconception many people have."
Worden himself has hearing loss from his time serving in Army. He originally trained as a helicopter pilot. But after a head injury, he became a postal clerk who made field deliveries in Vietnam. He recalled one time when he had to deliver a message to a colonel.
"We were flying over a rice patty, and he said get ready to jump. I said, 'Jump?!' He said, 'Yes!' So at that time, he said, 'Jump,' and I got out of the helicopter, hit the ground rolling. There were other people in the rice patties with me, and we low-crawled over to the woods, where we got up and the colonel was there," Worden said.
Worden, who served in Vietnam from 1969 through 1970, said while he was in Sóc Trăng in the southern part of the country, artillery was going off constantly. There was also sniper fire and the area was being mortared on a regular basis.
Serving the the Army has been a tradition in Worden's family. His grandfather was a soldier in World War I and his father was with a field artillery battalion in World War II.
"(My father) was there at the Battle of the Bulge. He didn't talk about it much, but he was very proud of his service," said Worden.
Worden calls his father his hero, who inspired him to help fellow veterans through the DAV.
"I feel rewarded, because I'm able to do for them what no one did for my father," Worden said.
In addition to helping thousands at the DAV over the years, Worden is a member of the Paducah Ambassadors. In that role, he and his fellow ambassadors wear red coats (or shirts) and attend events to make visitors of Paducah feel welcome.
"We meet and we greet. We can tell people where to go in a polite way, what they're looking for, and how to find where they want to go," Worden said.
The Paducah Ambassadors also greet people who come off the riverboats -- providing mural, architectural and other types of city tours.
"People that get off the boats, they come from all over the world. We get people from England, Australia, New Zealand, Japan. We get people from all 50 states and they tell us that Paducah is different from every other city they visit," Worden said. "They never get the same welcome in any other city that they get in the city of Paducah."
Worden, who has been a Paducah Ambassador for eight years, said he just rotated off being the president of the group.
In addition, Worden is the treasurer of the Western Kentucky Reentry Council. The organization helps people who were incarcerated get jobs, housing and transportation.
"We would much rather they become productive citizens," Worden said.
Furthermore, Worden is a member of the Quilts of Valor Foundation.
"I've nominated this year 45 people, city employees, for a Quilt of Valor," said Worden. "We're trying to reward those veterans who've come back in productive lifestyle and become a member of the police force or the fire department or Paducah Parks and Recreation."
To continue his service to the community, Worden will be the master of ceremonies at this year's expanded Veterans Day celebration in Paducah.
"I am thrilled by the idea of expanding it from just a parade to an entire day honoring these veterans," said Worden. "I'm looking forward to the sunrise service all the way through the concert in the evening."
With all the work that Worden does in the community, Local 6 asked him how he gets free time. He laughed and said: "This is free time. I retired so I can do the things I wanted to do. And I am."
The expanded Veterans Day celebration in Paducah on Nov. 11 includes a sunrise service at the riverfront at 6:30 a.m., a breakfast and awards ceremony at the Paducah Expo Center, a parade at 11 a.m., and the American Hero Concert at 6 p.m. at the expo center. For more information on the events, click here.