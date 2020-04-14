PADUCAH — Paducah city leaders will hold their meeting Tuesday night strictly by video conference, so commission members can properly practice social distancing.
What are some of the important items on the agenda?
The city commission will be voting on the small business relief grant that will give 75 local businesses $2,000 to use toward rent, mortgage, payroll and utilities. If a businesses qualifies, it will have to give the city proof of those expenditures by Sept. 1.
Commissioners will also vote on the contract for the fifth phase of the Greenway Trail project. The contract will be with Jim Smith Contracting for a total of $479,350.50.
They'll also vote on a $250,000 contract with BFW Engineering and testing for environmental assessment services for the Riverfront Project, which is part of the city's BUILD grant.
Because the meeting will be held online, there will be no public comments.
To watch the city's livestream of the meeting, click here. The meeting is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.