WICKLIFFE, KY -- Two meetings will be held this week to discuss the replacement of the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge between Wickliffe, Kentucky and Cairo, Illinois.
The 82-year-old bridge carries about 5,500 vehicles across it each day.
The plan is to build a new bridge that will have a wider deck, making it easier for those who drive across the bridge daily.
At the two upcoming meetings, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Illinois Department of Transportation will be giving an update on the replacement project. They will also be taking public comments.
The first meeting will be held from Monday, September 9, at the Fort Jefferson Welcome Center in Wickliffe from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
The second meeting will be held Tuesday, September 10, at Cairo High School in Cairo from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
If you cannot attend the meetings, you can still view the displays at the KYTC Paducah Office at 5501 Kentucky Dam Road in Paducah.
You can also learn more about the project by clicking here.