CHICAGO, IL — January marks a historically lucky month for lottery players with the next drawing for Mega Millions having prizes valued at nearly a billion dollars.
The jackpots continue to roll with a $510 million Mega Millions jackpot and a $470 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs. Combined, the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are $980 million and players across the nation are swooping in for a change at the big win.
The Illinois Lottery says January has a history of being a lucky month for Mega Millions players, with 16 Mega Millions jackpots won during the month of January across the U.S. since the game launched in 2002. That includes three of the top Mega Millions prizes of $451 million on Jan. 5, 2018, $437 million on Jan. 1, 2019, and $380 million on Jan. 14, 2011.
January 2021 looks to be a great month for Illinois players, according to the Illinois Lottery. So far this month, 57,665 Mega Millions prizes have been won across the state. The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday, Jan. 8, with an estimated $510 million jackpot. If won, the Illinois Lottery says it would be the seventh largest jackpot in the game's history.
To play Mega Millions, players select five numbers from one to 70 and one Mega Ball number from one to 25. There are nine prize tiers, ranging from $2 to the jackpot.
Anyone 18 years of age or older can buy a lottery ticket, which can be bought in-store, online, and on the Illinois Lottery's mobile app.
Mega Millions is played every Friday and Tuesday night with the next draw taking place Friday night at 10 p.m. Powerball is played on Wednesday and Saturday with the next prize draw taking place Saturday, Jan. 9 at 9:59 p.m.