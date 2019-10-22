Missouri Lottery logo

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A Cape Girardeau, Missouri, woman has claimed the $3 million Mega Millions prize she won with a ticket bought at a Schnucks Market earlier this month.

Cathy Blackwell has turned in her winning ticket and claimed her prize, the Missouri Lottery announced Tuesday. She bought the ticket on Oct. 8 at the Schnucks Market at 19 South Kingshighway St. in Cape Girardeau. 

The Missouri Lottery notes that this is the largest non-jackpot Mega Millions prize ever won in Missouri. 

Blackwell's ticket matched all five white ball numbers, which won her a prize of $1 million. When she bought the ticket, she paid another $1 to add a Megaplier number. The Megaplier number drawn was 3. That tripled her prize to $3 million. 

