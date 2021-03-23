MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says a Melber, Kentucky, man has charged in connection to the burglary of a barn on Houser Road earlier this month.
Deputies say multiple items were stolen from the barn. Other items had been loaded up onto a trailer the victim owns, but the thieves were unable to steal the trailer, the sheriff's office says, because it was locked into place.
The sheriff's office says deputies identified 49-year-old William Clayton Mathis as a suspect in the theft with the help of a Kentucky State Police trooper. The sheriff's office claims Mathis was recorded by security cameras on the victim's property.
State police had arrested Mathis on an unrelated warrant on Sunday. Detectives interviewed Mathis at the Graves County Sheriff's Office, and got a warrant to search his home in Melber.
During the search, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says detectives found multiple items that had been reported stolen.
McCracken County detectives served Mathis with an arrest warrant Tuesday charging him with third-degree burglary.
Mathis is currently jailed in the Graves County Jail.