LONDON (NBC News) — Flights were disrupted at London’s Luton Airport because of what was described as a "surface defect" on the runway amid extreme heat.
Temperatures rose close to 100 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of England, and were forecast to hit new record highs above 101 degrees on Tuesday.
Meteorologists warned temperatures can reach as high as 104 degrees Fahrenheit for the first time in parts of the country, posing a risk of serious illness and even death among healthy people.
Much of Europe has also been baking in a heatwave.
The airport, which is about 35 miles north of central London, is used by airlines including EasyJet, Wizz Air, Ryanair and TUI.
"Flights are temporarily suspended to allow for essential runway repair after high surface temperatures caused a small section to lift," the airport said in a statement.
Flights at Luton Airport were able to resume Monday evening, after they were suspended for several hours because of the issue.
The airport said it had later reopened to departing flights after a runway defect caused by hot weather, but arrivals remained suspended until further notice.
Britain's Royal Air Force said on Monday aircraft were using alternative airfields to its Brize Norton air base due to extreme temperatures, after Sky News reported that the hot weather had melted the runway at the Oxfordshire base.
