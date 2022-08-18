ATLANTA (WSB-TV) — A member of the Grammy-nominated hip hop group Nappy Roots is recovering after being kidnapped and shot in the leg Wednesday.
Melvin Adams, who goes by Scales, is a co-owner of a brewery in Atlanta.
Scales and a customer were approached by two men while walking to a parking deck after the brewery closed, and the men demanded money from the brewery safe.
They forced Scales into his own SUV at gunpoint and started heading to his home in Hapeville.
When he had an opportunity, he was able to break free and get away, but not before getting shot in the process.
He was hospitalized and is in stable condition.
Police have not identified the two suspects.