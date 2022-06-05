Members of law enforcement react to details just released by Kentucky State Police about what happened in the moments before Chief Deputy Jody Cash was gunned down in front of the Marshall County Sheriff's Department.
Local 6 talked to Sheriff Eddie McGuire who was inside the department in Benton when the shooting happened and friends who worked along side the fallen deputy about the legacy Cash leaves behind.
"When you are dealing with the loss of a brother it adds that emotion to it," said Sheriff McGuire. "We are human beings we are not machines."
McGuire says this is an emotional time for his department.
"Evil exists here," he said.
According to new details from Kentucky State Police, Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash was gunned down by 30-year-old Gary Rowland shortly after Rowland was arrested May 16. Rowland was wanted for firearms and parole violations. McGuire says Rowland had quite a rap sheet, and Cash had been tracking him. McGuire says Rowland had told Cash he had no plans to go back to jail.
"This gentleman was trying to kill every officer that could get to him and then get to the road to get away," said Sheriff McGuire. "Had he not been stopped when he was regardless of where he was he would’ve been gone and he would’ve hurt others trying to get away."
The shooting happened when Deputy Cash and Deputy Donald Bowman took Rowland outside to smoke a cigarette. Police say Rowland pulled out a gun he had hidden on his body. He fired, hitting Cash in the chest.
We asked Sheriff McGuire how Rowland was able to conceal the gun.
"I would say that every law enforcement officer in their career, if you've done this long enough, had had things that have not gone the way they need to go in the real world," McGuire explained. "This is the real world."
In the seconds after Cash was shot, Deputy Bowman and another deputy, Brandon Little returned fire, killing Rowland.
"There is some valor in this," said Sheriff McGuire. "It doesn't feel like it right now but some folks stepped up in those critical seconds and probably saved multiple lives by doing that."
Now Sheriff McGuire and other members of West Kentucky law enforcement say it's time to move on and honor the legacy Jody Cash left behind.
"Post One got hit pretty hard in 2015 and we had two troopers get killed in the line of duty within months of each other," said KSP Lt. Col. Kyle Nall. "Jody was our rock during that time and that's what makes this such a horrifying and tragic event."
Nall worked closely with Cash to help create a vision to help officers in the wake of traumatic situations, one of Cash's passions.
"I believe Jody would want us to take away two things from his death," said Nall. "One would be for us to prevent this from ever happening to one of his brothers and sisters in uniform, the other being for us to cherish the time that we have, and to try to impact as many people as we possibly can because we never know when our time may be. I know Jody would not want his death to be in vain."
Sheriff McGuire says he believes some changes to protocol will be made when the department does administrative reviews.
We reached out to Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight for comment, he respectfully declined.
Chief deputy Jody Cash was a 22-year law enforcement veteran and had served with the Calloway County Sheriff's Office since 2020. During his career, he served eight years with the Kentucky State Police retiring in 2018 at the rank of sergeant, six years at the Murray State University Police Department, achieving the rank of assistant chief, and six years at the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office.
At the time of his death he was working on a Master's in Mental Health Counseling.