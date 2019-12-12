FORT CAMPBELL, KY — Thursday is the 34th anniversary of the arrow air flight 12-85 crash in Gander, Newfoundland. The plane held 248 soldiers and eight crew members from Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Fort Campbell held a ceremony Thursday at the memorial.
The memorial includes three monuments and 256 Canadian sugar maple trees. It was relocated earlier this year to preserve its long-term future.
The ceremony involved a drum line and soldiers placing a wreath on the memorial.
Janice Johnston Nikkel donated the money for the memorial years ago. She returned Thursday to dedicate the new memorial location.