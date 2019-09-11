Watch again

PADUCAH — A ceremony at the Global War On Terrorism Memorial in Paducah on Wednesday paid tribute to the lives lost during the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Paducah Fire Chief Steve Kyle remembers the images from 9/11 and what they meant.

"We lost 343 brothers and sisters that day, and that's a huge loss to the fire service," Kyle said. "And that's something that we're never going to forget. And we always want to make sure the nation remembers what our first responders did for our country that day."

One of the ways they honored the lives lost fight fighting for our country is by placing a wreath on the memorial as a symbol to always remember.

Ed Napper is the Commander for the Marine Corps League Detachment. He said his thoughts that day were of all the lives lost in a senseless act of violence.

"It just kind of snuck up on people to bring a little reality to people that all is not peaceful in the world," Napper said.

As he spent the day in remembrance, Napper said this is his greatest hope for the future.

"I wish our nation and most of the world would try to learn to kind talk things out," Napper said. "You're not going to always get your way, but there's a peaceful solution to anything in this world."

The Global War On Terrorism Memorial in Paducah's Dolly McNutt Plaza depicts the Twin Towers after they were hit by planes on 9/11.

On the monument, you can see the names of two Marines. Etched on the monument, you can see Aaron Torian who was killed in Afghanistan in 2014 and Christopher Helfine who was killed in Iraq 2004. Torian's family raised $71,000 to build the monument.