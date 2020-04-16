PADUCAH — Sylvanus "Sonny" Ridgeway passed away on April 9 after he was diagnosed with COVID-19. A date has been set for his funeral, which will be attended by 10 people because of restrictions in place due to the pandemic.
Ridgeway's funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Pettus Funeral Home in Paducah.
While the funeral will not be open to the community, a memorial is scheduled for July 5.
Ridgeway, who owned Sonny Ridgeway Construction, was a beloved member of the community. His son, Anthony Ridgeway, has shared his family's experience with the illness with Local 6. Anthony's mother also tested positive for COVID-19, and the two of them were quarantined for a time, but there quarantine period has since ended.
Anthony said he wants people to know that COVID-19 spares no one, so people should take it seriously and practice social distancing. "It can happen to anyone, no matter your race, creed, color, social, economic status — any of that," Anthony said.
Sonny Ridgeway was 75 years old. He was being treated at Baptist Health Paducah when he died.