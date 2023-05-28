Many Memorial Day ceremonies will take place Monday right in the Local 6 area.
American Legion Post 73 will host a program starting at 12:30 p.m. with Veterans Hall doors opening at 12:00 p.m. They will have refreshments (cake, cookies, tea and lemonade) and the program will last about one hour and forty-five minutes. During the ceremony, there will be a recording of the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance to our flag, a cross walk ceremony in memory of Post members who have passed away since last year, a POW/MIA service, and a rifle salute/playing of TAPS. Dr. Winfield Rose and Legionnaire Fred Ahrens will speak at this event.
American Legion Post 68 will have a “Flags of Honor” dedication ceremony at 10:00 a.m. in front of the Courthouse in Eddyville, Kentucky. Flags have been purchased in the name of loved ones and will be displayed until July 4th. There will also be a full military salute. Colonel Amy Downey from Fort Campbell will be the guest speaker.
The City of Carbondale will host its annual Memorial Day service at Woodlawn cemetery starting at 10:00 a.m. Chairs will already be set up, but you can bring your own if you’d like. During the event, the Carbondale Police Department will raise the flag, and Company C of the 31st Illinois Volunteer Infantry will perform the rifle salute. Mayor Carolin Harvey will lead the service, and Lieutenant Colonel Jessica H. Dwyer, Commander for Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps, Detachment 205, at Southern Illinois University, will give the Memorial Day Address. After the service, those who attend may go on a self-guided tour through Woodland Cemetery, which is marked by short biographies displayed near some of the notable veterans' headstones.