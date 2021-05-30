PADUCAH— Here's a list of Memorial Day ceremonies in the Local 6 area.
Paducah
The annual Memorial Day service is at Dolly McNutt Plaza will take place at 7 p.m. At the ceremony, the names of the 41 men who died in Vietnam from the Purchase Area will be read. The event is put on by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 337.
Eddyville
The 6th Annual Flags of Honor is held at the Eddyville City Park. The flags of honor dedication ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. The flags will be flown from Memorial Day until the Fourth of July.
Benton
The annual Memorial Day Service is at 11 a.m. at Mike Miller Park. This years guest speak is Garry Smethers of Auora. Smethers is a 24-year veteran of the Air Force and is the head of Marshall Counties Veterans Support Group.
Herrin
The Herrin Doughboy Committee will be hosting a Memorial Day Service at 9 a.m. The service will be at the Doughboy Statue across from city hall. The event will include a wreath laying, a gun salute, and remarks.
Carbondale
A modified Memorial Day Service is at Woodlawn Cemetery to honor the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice. The ceremony starts off with a flag raising ceremony at 10 a.m followed by a rifle salute. After the flag raising ceremony there will be a self guided tour of the cemetery where biographies of the veterans will be neat their graves. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to the event or be prepared to stand.