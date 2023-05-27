MOUND CITY, IL - Saturday, a program was held to remember those who have served our country.
The Mound City National Cemetery Preservation Commission hosted a Memorial Day Ceremony.
It was a morning filled with memories of fallen soldiers who gave their lives for the country.
Vietnam Veteran James Melton says the best way to observe the Memorial Day weekend is to take part.
"Going to places like this," said Melton. "Visit cemeteries and lay some wreaths on the grave or like they did here, people come out, dozens of people to help them put the flags on the graves."
The names of servicemen are printed on tombstones throughout the cemetery and Saturday, some of those soldiers were remembered, like the story of Jewell C. Bruce.
"He was 20 years old from Mounds, Illinois, and he was killed in action in Korea 1950," said Richard Kuenneke, the speaker for the program. "We believe Corporal Bruce holds the highest military declaration for valor among those at rest here."
The event's theme was to not forget — the hardships, the sacrifices and sometimes, even lost lives.
"Our nation remembers our fallen service members by showing up in places like this, by telling their stories and by living a way of life that we hope makes them proud from wherever they are today," said Zachary Sage, the director of VA Marion Healthcare.
For Melton? One person he never wants to forget is a friend of his that he went to war with.
Melton says the fellow comrade was gone too soon.
"The guy that went in with me was my best friend growing up," said Melton. "He only lasted about two months in Vietnam, died, he's 18 years old so now he's been gone three times the years he lived, and I'll never forget him."
Today, organizers hope these men and their sacrifices also won't be forgotten.
Melton recently left his position as commander of the Pulaski County Memorial Post in Mounds. He left about one month ago and served eight and a half years.