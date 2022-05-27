FREDONIA, KY — Some of you are gassing up your cars and packing clothes for a trip over the three-day weekend, but local veterans want you to remember the real reason for the day off from work on Monday.
Fredonia Valley is welcoming a new veterans memorial with the dedication service being held at 1 p.m. on Memorial Day. The memorial is located at 506 Cassidy Ave. in Fredonia, Kentucky.
The sound of heavy machinery echoed in downtown Fredonia Friday, wrapping up the final touches on the Fredonia Valley Veterans Memorial.
"Some days you wonder, 'Good grief, is anyone even going to care about this or appreciate this thing?'" says Pastor Presley Lamm, who is also a veteran.
Even though the memorial in its final stages of completion, Lamm has already seen the fruits of his labor.
"Just from people reaching out and people showing up before it's even finished, just to stand and think about what's going on and what the implications are of these bricks," says Lamm.
He's been working on the memorial since the fall of 2020. The memorial park is complete with a granite monument, a sidewalk ring surrounded the memorial bricks, lights and flags from each military branch of service.
Each name on the engraved bricks represents our freedom, and the sacrifices those service members made.
"To some people, it might just be bricks. If your name is on one of these bricks, it's more than that — or if you have a father, a grandfather, mother, sister on one of these bricks," says Lamm.
Some of the people whose names are inscribed there never made it back home.
"They were good people. They were family people. Some of them didn't have the opportunity to be family people, because they never came back. We got a line of 10 bricks right there; they never came back," says Lamm.
That's the purpose of the memorial, so we don't forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice — this holiday weekend and every day.
"The reason we can have a weekend on the lake and a cookout in a free country is because someone was willing to say 'Hey, I'll go to a place that's dangerous and sacrifice my life, time away from my family, so that you can live in a free country,'" says Lamm.
Brick sponsorships are ongoing. There is a box on location with paperwork to fill out. Veterans don't have to be from Fredonia in order to have one. Organizers are hoping to add a pavilion and picnic tables later this summer.