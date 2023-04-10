PADUCAH — Arrangements for a memorial service have been announced for former WPSD promotions director Cathy Crecelius, who died last week after a brief illness.
Crecelius worked at WPSD for nearly 45 years, and she was deeply involved in the community in Paducah. Her husband, Steve Parrott, is also a long-serving member of our team.
Steve tells us a memorial service for Cathy will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at First Presbyterian Church in Paducah, which is at 200 North 7th Street.
A potluck and open mic reception will follow the memorial service. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to share at the reception, and folks will be able to step up to the microphone and share their memories of Cathy.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to express condolences can donate to Paducah Cooperative Ministry, Chase Away K9 Cancer or the Crecelius Nursing Scholarship at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
To donate to Paducah Cooperative Ministry, mail your donation to 402 Legion Drive, Paducah, KY 42003 or visit paducahcoopministry.org.
To donate to Chase Away K9 Cancer, mail your donation to PO Box 65456, Port Ludlow, WA 98365 or visit chaseawayk9cancer.org.
To donate to the Crecelius Nursing Scholarship, send a check to Paducah Junior College, P.O. Box 7380, Paducah, KY 42002. The check should be made payable to Paducah Junior College, and on the memo line write "Crecelius Nursing Scholarship."
Additionally, the Paducah Kennel Club is accepting donations in Cathy's memory for a fenced-in exercise yard. Cathy was the club's agility chair. Donations can be sent to Kim Cotham, 6771 St Rt 849E, Hickory, KY, 42051.