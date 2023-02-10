CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Outside the Calloway County Judicial Building, a memorial now stands in honor of fallen Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash.
Cash was killed in the line of duty last May.
He was gunned down in front of the Marshall County Sheriff's Department by 30-year-old Gary Rowland. Cash and a Marshall County deputy had been interviewing Rowland when he asked to take a cigarette break. Investigators have said Rowland had somehow concealed a gun on his person, and when Cash went outside with Rowland, he shot Cash. Two other deputies returned fire, killing Rowland.
The monument honoring Cash was originally unveiled last week in a private ceremony reserved for family.