CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A memorial for children killed by gun violence is on display in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The memorial includes a display of children's T-shirts. Each shirt represents a child killed by gun violence last year in Missouri. Blogger Derrick Charles shared photos of the memorial with Local 6.
It's at Peace Park across from First Presbyterian Church of Cape Girardeau, and will be in place through April 17.
The memorial also includes signs with information from the organization Moms Demand Action, which aims to protect people from gun violence, including their Be S.M.A.R.T. campaign to promote conversations between parents and children regarding gun safety.
S.M.A.R.T. stands for secure all guns in your home and vehicles, model responsible behavior, ask about the presence of unsecured guns in other homes, recognize the role of guns in suicide and tell your peers to be S.M.A.R.T.
For more information about the Be S.M.A.R.T. campaign, click here.