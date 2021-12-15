MAYFIELD, KY — The people who lost their lives because of Friday's tornado and storms in Graves County are being honored with a memorial along the fence surrounding what's left of the Graves County Courthouse.
A man traveled more than a thousand miles from Florida to put it together.
So far, we know at least 21 people have died in that county because of the storms, including the eight victims killed when the Mayfield candle factory collapsed.
Earlier this week, Graves County Jailer George Workman on Monday confirmed that 47-year-old Deputy Robert Daniel died in the collapse. Daniel was in the factory supervising Graves County inmates who were on work release their.
In a Facebook post, Workman said Daniel game his life while insuring the seven inmates he was supervising were moved to a safe location. The jailer said all seven inmates survived.
Another person who died in the factory was 52-year-old Jill Monroe. Here stepsister on Sunday confirmed that Monroe died while working inside Mayfield Consumer Products.
50-year-old Janine Johnson Williams was also killed in the collapse. Her nephew has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her funeral expenses.
The Louisville Courier Journal has confirmed the names of the five other people who were killed in the factory. They include 57-year-old Jeff Creason, 52-year-old Jill Monroe, 51-year-old Ivan Lopez, 36-year-old Lannis "Joe" Ward, 30-year-old Kayla Smith and 21-year-old Devin Burton.
The Louisville paper has also reported the names of all 21 known Graves County victims, including a 3-year-old child, Jha'lil Lee Dunbar. The 12 other Graves County residents who the newspaper reports were killed include:
- Robert Baldree, 87
- Rosa Sanders
- Ollie Bright Reeves, 80
- Bobby Spradling, 50
- Kathy Greem, 77
- Jacob Gingerich, 31
- Emma Gingerich, 31
- Marilyn Gingerich, 7
- Daniel Gingerich, 4
- Jamey Waggoner, 66
- Pam Gilbert, 60
- Derek Gilbert