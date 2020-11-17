MARTIN, TN — The University of Tennessee at Martin will hold a memorial ceremony for Skyhawk head men's basketball coach Anthony Stewart after he died unexpectedly Sunday.
The service is set for Sunday, Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center.
UT Martin says the event is open to the public, but you must follow mask and social distancing guidelines. You will be required to enter through the main entrance doors of the Elam Center, located off Pat Head Summit Drive.
The university says Stewart passed away suddenly on Sunday, Nov. 15 at the age of 50. He is survived by his wife Cheryl, his sons Anthony and Parker, and his daughter Skylar.
UT Martin says Stewart was born in Pittsburgh, Penn., and raised in Akron, Ohio. He was the 10th head coach in UT Martin men's basketball history, starting that role during the 2016-17 season where the Skyhawks tied a school record with 22 victories.
Overall, UT Martin says Stewart coached five All-Ohio Valley Conference performers during his four-year tenure as UT Martin head coach. The university says Stewart was part of history in 2017 when he led the Skyhawks to their first-ever home postseason victory with a win in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament.
Family and friends continue to give their tributes to Stewart.