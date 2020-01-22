MASSAC COUNTY, IL -- Memorial services have been set for a well-loved band teacher.
David Hannan passed away at the age of 41 on Sunday. He had been fighting brain cancer.
David was the band director at the Massac County junior high and high school for 18 years.
He leaves behind a wife and three children.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis. A celebration of life will follow the visitation.
Memorial contributions can be made to the David Hannan Memorial Music Scholarship Fund. You can mail contributions to: 2841 Old Marion Road, Metropolis, IL 62960. You can also call 618-524-3440.
Before his death, the community had come together to support David and his family. You can learn more about the Banding Together for the Hannans Facebook group by clicking here.
For more information on the memorial services, click here.