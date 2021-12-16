MAYFIELD, KY — The memorial on display in Mayfield honoring the 21 people in Graves county who died because of last Friday's tornado outbreak has continued to grow.
The fence blocking off the damaged Graves County Courthouse is decorated with flowers, as well as the names and photos of the people who died. The memorial stand amid what's left of Mayfield's downtown.
A man traveled all the way from Florida to create the memorial. While he came a long way, it's really hitting home for those who live, and grew up in the small town.
"We've seen them. We know them," Mayfield resident Angee Wilson said.
"We don't know them personally. We know their family," said fellow Mayfield resident Shawna Driscoll.
The two visited the memorial together Thursday.
"You live in a town of 10,000 for 45 years, you're pretty much going to know everybody," Driscoll said.
"We haven't even made it all the way down Broadway yet," Wilson said. "That's — we can't get there yet."
"Emotionally, we can't get there yet," Driscoll added.
The two have been helping out with the cleanup and recovery efforts for nearly a week now. They said the community has really come together for the greater good.
However, they, along with city leaders, continue to ask that if you're not coming to help, please don't visit, as you could be getting in the way.
"People have work to do. Not just to go 'Oh, that's so bad,'" Wilson said.
"We were just trying to deliver supplies, and there were so many people in town with their phones up looking out their windows, I couldn't get through town to get to the hungry people I was trying to feed," Driscoll said. "So, I mean, I have a problem with that. If you're not helping, you're hindering."
Wilson and Driscole spoke with President Joe Biden and Gov. Andy Beshear during their visit Wednesday.
Both women spoke very highly of the visit, saying Biden and Beshear were personable and willing to listen to their story.
At one point, Driscole said, she broke down crying, and Beshear gave her a hug.