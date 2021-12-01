PADUCAH — Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day, a day to remember those we've lost to HIV/AIDS, support those currently living with the virus and to raise awareness of the illness. People across the world and in the Local 6 area took time Wednesday to observe the occasion.
In 2019, an estimated 34,800 new HIV infections occurred in the United States. More than 700,000 Americans have died of AIDS-related illness in America since the epidemic began, and about 1.2 million people in the U.S. are living with HIV as of 2019, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced a new national strategy aiming to end the HIV epidemic by 2030. "It's a plan to make sure that the latest advances in HIV prevention, diagnosis and treatment are available to everyone regardless of race, age, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability or other factors," Biden said during remarks at the White House. "It shouldn't matter where you live in the country or how much you make."
MORE DETAILS: WATCH: Biden delivers remarks for World AIDS Day
In Paducah, a group of people held a World AIDS Day Memorial Walk to remember those who've died and to encourage their neighbors to get tested. The walk began at the Texaco Lowertown Information Center at 402 N. 7th St. at 4:15 p.m. and concluded at Café de Fae at 533 Madison St.
The walk was organized by LivWell Community Health Services, a Paducah-based nonprofit organization that also provides health and support services, education and advocacy regarding HIV/AIDS, viral hepatitis and other sexually transmitted diseases.
Ashley Starks with LivWell told Local 6 testing numbers dropped last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but numbers have since improved.
"With COVID and all of the stay-at-home orders that occurred, a lot of testing for HIV went down, roughly about 75%. With everyone being back out in the public, we've had an increase of tests, which is amazing, because awareness is key," said Ashley Starks with LivWell Community Health Services.
While the epidemic has claimed more than 36 million lives worldwide, HIV diagnosis does not have to be a death sentence. These days, HIV can be controlled with antiretroviral therapy. The CDC says most people can get HIV under control within six months. Additionally, people at risk of exposure can take pre-exposure prophylaxis medications, or PrEP, to prevent HIV.
LivWell offers walk-in testing for HIV. For more information, visit livwellchs.org. LivWell and another local program that offers free HIV testing, Kentucky Finding Cases, also teamed up with Maiden Alley Cinema to offer a free screening of the film "Philadelphia" Wednesday. Kentucky Finding Cases regularly offers free HIV and hepatitis C testing events in west Kentucky. For more information about Kentucky Finding Cases in our region, visit the program's Facebook page.
To find HIV, STD and hepatitis testing anywhere in the United States by zip code, visit gettested.cdc.gov.