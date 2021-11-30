PADUCAH — Every year since 1988, World AIDS Day has been held on Dec. 1 to commemorate those who have died because of AIDS-related illness, show support for those living with HIV and raise awareness for the ongoing fight against the virus.
This year, Maiden Alley Cinema is hosting a screening of the film "Philadelphia" in observance. The 1993 drama stars Tom Hanks in an Oscar-winning role as a lawyer who hides his HIV status while working at a powerful Philadelphia law firm. When he is fired because of his condition, he hires another attorney played by Denzel Washington to represent him in his wrongful termination lawsuit.
The theater is partnering with the Kentucky Finding Cases Project and LivWell Community Health Services for the event, offering free admission, a small popcorn and drink for the first 50 people. The doors open at 6 p.m. Wednesday, and the movie starts at 7 p.m.
Venishia McGregor with Kentucky Finding Cases says the film screening is a way to observe World AIDS day, honor those who have died because of the illness and reach out to the community about the importance of getting tested.
Kentucky Finding Cases' goal is to increase care for HIV and hepatitis C in the community. The organization regularly offers free HIV and hepatitis C testing events in west Kentucky.
LivWell Community Health Services is a Paducah-based nonprofit organization that also provides health and support services, education and advocacy regarding HIV/AIDS, viral hepatitis and other sexually transmitted diseases.
The two organizations will also hold a World AIDS Day Memorial Walk on Wednesday. Anyone who wishes to join the walk can meet at the Texaco Lowertown Information Center at 402 N. 7th St. at 4:15 p.m. The walk will conclude at Café de Fae at 533 Madison St.
