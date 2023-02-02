MEMPHIS, TN — One person is dead and a Memphis police officer is in "extremely critical" condition after being shot, the Memphis Police Department says.
In a tweet, the police department says officers responded around 12:32 p.m. Thursday to a call at a library or Poplar Avenue in Memphis.
The police department says an officer and another person were shot. The officer was taken to Region One Hospital in "extremely critical condition," the police department says, and the other person was pronounced dead at the scene.
At the request of 30th DAG Steve Mulroy, TBI special agents have been requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting in the 5100 block of Poplar Ave. in Memphis.@TBIKeli will provide an update from the scene when possible.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 2, 2023
All updates & information will be shared here. pic.twitter.com/VfrCwZsn61
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting at the request of Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy.
