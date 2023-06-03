(WMC) — Activities for the annual Memphis Pride Fest Weekend are underway as attendees gather in their rainbow outfits.
Memphis Pride Fest is celebrating its 19th year and kicked off Friday night with a dance party themed: hate is a drag.
The main attraction of the events include the Memphis Pride Parade and Festival, which took place Saturday.
It is a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies in the region.
Over 150 vendors were in attendance, offering a diverse shopping experience.
Attendees were also able to access community organizations and support groups, a food truck park, car show, kids’ area, VIP lounge, free HIV screenings as well as resources for health and wellness.
Memphis Pride Fest activities will conclude with “The Grand Marshal’s Drag Brunch” on Sunday.