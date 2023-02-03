MEMPHIS, TN — The Memphis Zoo says the loss of adored giant panda "Le Le" has left them devastated.
According to an announcement about his passing, Le Le was 25-years-old, having first come to the Memphis Zoo in 2003.
The Smithsonian says scientists aren't exactly sure how long giant pandas live in the wild, but they estimate about 15 to 20 years.
In captivity, the Smithsonian says they can live to be 30 years old, with Chinese scientists reporting some zoo pandas living to 35.
The Memphis Zoo says Le Le — which translates to "happy happy" — was a perfect reflection of his personality.
"Le Le was a happy bear that enjoyed apples, engaging with enrichment and relaxing while covering himself with freshly shredded bamboo. He had an easy-going personality and was a favorite of all who met and worked with him over the years," the zoo said in their announcement.
He was reportedly adored by everyone at the zoo, and they say the City of Memphis loved him too.
"Over the last twenty years Le Le has delighted millions of guests, served as an exemplary ambassador for his species and remains a shining symbol of conservation partnership with the People's Republic of China," the zoo explained in their announcement.
For now, his cause of death has not been determined. The zoo says a medical investigation in pending.