GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Two men face multiple charges after the Graves County Sheriff's Office says they accosted and threatened a cashier in a local business.
Deputies were called out to a business in Symsonia around 8:45 p.m. Friday. A cashier at the business told deputies he was working at the register when two men aggressively approached him before forcing him out of the store and into the parking lot. The store employee told deputies the two men threatened him with bodily harm. The sheriff's office says store surveillance footage confirms the cashier's report.
The sheriff's office says the two men involved in the incident were identified as 37-year-old William M. Shook of Symsonia and 24-year-old Murray H. Hailey of West Paducah.
Investigators found Shook and Hailey on Saturday. The sheriff's office claims that during a law enforcement interview the men admitted to threatening the victim. They were both arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, menacing, terroristic threatening and harassment.