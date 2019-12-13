CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Police have issued warrants for two 19-year-old men in connection to a deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. They are both considered armed and dangerous, investigators say.
Thomas Q. Bean and Maurice Patterson Jr. are wanted in connection to the shooting death of 53-year-old Richard Reeves. Reeves was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a Cape Girardeau apartment on Wednesday. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
In a news release sent Thursday, authorities announced charges of second degree murder, armed criminal action, first degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon have been filed against the two 19 year olds.
Law enforcement officials ask anyone with information about where Bean and Patterson are to call the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad or the Cape Girardeau Police Department. The police department's anonymous tip line is 573-339-6313.