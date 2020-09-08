PADUCAH -- The Paducah Menards opened to the public Tuesday.
Lots of customers turned out today to shop for the first time at the mega store.
Brenda Georgen and her husband have been waiting to shop at Menards for a long time.
"We've been anxiously awaiting this for 17 years when we moved from near Beecher, Illinois," Georgen said.
Cabinets, flooring, refrigerators and other home appliances is what Menards is known for but it's not the only thing customers say they're shopping for.
From bread to canned goods, customers tell me they're most excited about the wide variety they can get there. It's basically, a "one stop shop."
General manager Stephen McCuan said opening a mega store in a pandemic, means they have to keep safety on the forefront of their minds.
"We want to make sure that you know we're operating in a fashion with all the guidelines that are not only going to provide a safe place for our team members to come to work and but also our guests to be able to shop in our stores," McCuan said.
Shoppers must wear masks in the store and social distance. McCuan said the store will help boost the local economy with jobs and shoppers.
"Being able to go to Menards you know what I mean, when you have nothing else to do. 'Oh let's go to Menards," McCuan said.
The store is opened Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.